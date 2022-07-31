Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Boosted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.9% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 268.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.7% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

