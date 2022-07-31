YooShi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $690,070.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $690,070.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.
About YooShi
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
