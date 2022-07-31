Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Down 36.4% in July

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
YEXT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 721,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,835. The firm has a market cap of $541.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.07.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
