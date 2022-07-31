Ycg LLC Sells 408 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ycg LLC owned about 0.13% of Copart worth $38,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Copart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Copart by 31.5% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.10. 1,033,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,630. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

