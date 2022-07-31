Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $22.07 or 0.00092780 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and $31.36 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.14 or 0.99958093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00131195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

