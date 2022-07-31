Wownero (WOW) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Wownero (WOW) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $6,006.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

