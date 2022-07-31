Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. Woodward has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $19,986,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

