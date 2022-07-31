Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

