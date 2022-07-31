Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.