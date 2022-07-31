Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
