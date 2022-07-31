Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $460,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

