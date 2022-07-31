Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,987 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $3,167,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

