Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

