Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

