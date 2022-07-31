Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $5,484,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

