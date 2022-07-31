Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,055 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

