WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0615 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.74 million and approximately $724,099.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018123 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.