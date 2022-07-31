White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $7,470,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $67,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $962,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $8,914,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $359,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,045. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

