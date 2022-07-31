WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.72 million. WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.05-$13.30 EPS.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.73.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.