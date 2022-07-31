West Wealth Group LLC Sells 62,378 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

