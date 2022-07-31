West Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $55.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

