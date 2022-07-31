West Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,984,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 511,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75.

