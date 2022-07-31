West Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,017,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,244,000 after buying an additional 147,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 1,100,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 472,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $88.02 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.361 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.