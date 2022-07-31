West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.56. The stock had a trading volume of 554,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

