West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Announces Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.15 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.56. The company had a trading volume of 554,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.13 and its 200 day moving average is $348.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.