West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Announces Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.56. The company had a trading volume of 554,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.13 and its 200 day moving average is $348.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

