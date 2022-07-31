West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $343.56 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

