Wells Fargo & Company Trims FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Target Price to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.4 %

FE stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.