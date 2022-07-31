Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

