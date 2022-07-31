Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $300.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $303.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

