Webflix Token Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (WFX)

Webflix Token (WFX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $311,748.88 and $34.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.75 or 1.00010283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Webflix Token Coin Profile

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO.

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

