WAX Reaches Market Cap of $224.91 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. WAX has a market capitalization of $224.91 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00067097 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,907,502,959 coins and its circulating supply is 2,119,468,481 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

