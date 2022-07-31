WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,196 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $120.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

