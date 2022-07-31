WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,459,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

