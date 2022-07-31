WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.