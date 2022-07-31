WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

