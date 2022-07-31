WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $43.53 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

