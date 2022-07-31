WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.