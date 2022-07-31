WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 10,585 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.16.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.