WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

