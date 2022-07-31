Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 359,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

