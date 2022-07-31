Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Salesforce by 23.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 55,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 122.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.3% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.37.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,573 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

