Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.