Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

