Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.