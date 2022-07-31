Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

