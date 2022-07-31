Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $51.87 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Warp Finance has a market cap of $242,443.29 and approximately $123,176.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $51.87 or 0.00218644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars.

