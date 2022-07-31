Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €175.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday.

ETR:DB1 opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €158.78. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($173.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

