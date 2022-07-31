Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

