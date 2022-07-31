Vox.Finance Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $67,369.75 and $39,092.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035137 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 117,027 coins and its circulating supply is 83,153 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
