Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 257,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,744. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

