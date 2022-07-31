Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 257,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,744. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
